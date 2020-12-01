Xinhua Silk Road | Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye participates in the 17th CAEXPO to fuel digital economy cooperation

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye participated in the 17th ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye participates in the 17th CAEXPO to fuel digital economy cooperation (Di martedì 1 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye participated in the 17th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) held in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region during Nov. 27-30 to fuel cooperation under the digital economy.   The renowned Chinese liquor maker, awarded one of the strategic partners of this year's CAEXPO on November 27, has been cranking up efforts to speed up digital transformation and craft itself into a modeled flagship for digital transformation and new economy. At its showroom on the CAEXPO, Wuliangye exhibited ...
