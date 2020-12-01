La nuova bozza del Dpcm di Natale : A Capodanno coprifuoco alle 22Warner Bros. Games I Arrivano gli eroi in Game of Thrones: ConquestNVIDIA: Immortals Fenyx Rising è Game Ready su GeForce NOWLE CUFFIE LG TONE FREE FN6 TI REGALANO UNO SPEAKER PORTATILETwitch: Christian Vieri lancia BOBOTVEdoardo Bennato presenta Non c'è su Radio Marte : Venerdì 4/12 ore ...New York: Ritrovata una capsula del tempo vecchia di 103 anni. ...Natale: Il presepe più alto del mondo è quello di AlicantePanda Security: Proteggere gli account di gioco dai cyberattacchiIL DATA PACK 3.0 DI eFootball PES 2021 È DISPONIBILE ORA

Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum announces 2021 exhibition schedule

Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art is celebrating its 1st ...

Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art is celebrating its 1st anniversary in 2021. The building's three-year renovation project won a number of architecture and design awards and has been lauded in art and architecture journals as well as travel magazines. It has also become a popular film backdrop and its light-filled public spaces are attracting many visitors. An advance reservation system initiated in response to COVID-19 remains in place as of this writing (November 2020). Additionally, the planned Andy Warhol exhibition, one of the highlights of the 2020 schedule, had to be postponed. Things got off to a good start, however, with the Hiroshi Sugimoto ? Post Vitam inaugural exhibition ...
