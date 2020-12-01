The Last of Us vs The Walking Dead. Un debutto che incontra un finale: 'sono serie TV molto, molto diverse' (Di martedì 1 dicembre 2020) Uno dei titoli videoludici più chiacchierati del 2020 è stato senza dubbio The Last of Us Part II, ma le disavventure di Ellie fanno discutere solo su PlayStation. In molti attendono, infatti, l'arrivo dell'annunciata serie tv, che andrà in onda su HBO. Si sa ancora poco del progetto, se non che Neil Druckmann è attivamente coinvolto insieme a Craig Mazin, sceneggiatore della pluripremiata miniserie Chernobyl. Per una curiosa coincidenza produttivo/distributiva, il serial di The Last of Us potrebbe finire a fare "concorrenza" con l'attesa final season di The Walking Dead, che tra alti e bassi dovrebbe giungere nel 2022, al di là dell'evoluzione dei suoi vari spin off. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer
acmilan : Last time we managed 23 points in the first 9 games? Trick question, it's a new record. For more ??… - Atalanta_BC : ???????+??????? Un anno fa SuperMario e il Profesor decidevano il derby! ?? #OTD last year Mario #Pašalic and Josip… - bangtanfatine : oddio credevo ci fosse finita first love al settimo avrei fatto la pazza ma pure con the last faccio la pazza ma ch… - Lollowitz : RT @Eurogamer_it: La serie tv di #TheLastOfUs potrebbe debuttare insieme al season finale di #TheWalkingDead - sftyvungi : mi dispiace ma per me the last e first love stanno tutte e due al primo podio -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
- The Last of Us, la HBO farà una serie Tv sul videogioco, è ufficiale Corriere della Sera
- The Last of Us, HBO ha ufficialmente ordinato la serie TV Sky Tg24
- The Last of Us 3 in lavorazione? Un tweet del compositore fa ben sperare Tom's Hardware Italia
- The Last of Us: è ufficiale, arriva la serie tv HBO The Wam
- The Last of Us - Part II fa incetta di premi, Naughty Dog: ehi, alle persone piace il nostro gioco! Spaziogames.it
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Scott Gimple, chief content officer di The Walking Dead, esprime i suoi pareri su similarità e differenze della serie Zombie AMZ con il titolo Naughty Dog.
Remarks by Paschal Donohoe following the Eurogroup video conference of 30 November 2020
Remarks by Paschal Donohoe following the Eurogroup video conference of 30 November 2020 on the ESM Treaty reform, the common backstop to the Single Resolution Framework, IMF report on the euro area, d ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last