SFERRA, a Portfolio Company of Highlander Partners, Acquires Iconic Luxury Brand, Pratesi (Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020) DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 SFERRA Fine Linens, a leading Branded Luxury linens and home lifestyle Company whose heritage dates back to 1891 in Italy and owned by Highlander Partners, today announced the acquisition of Pratesi. Pratesi is an ultra-premium Italian-Luxury linens Brand known for elaborate floral designs, innovation, superior quality and a globally recognized Brand for well over a century, dating back to its founding in 1906. SFERRA intends to initially reintroduce the Pratesi Brand into the marketplace through international channels where the Brand has traditionally maintained a major presence, and through a ...
