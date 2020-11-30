Population Council and Duchesnay Announce New International License Agreement for ANNOVERA® (Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020) - NEW YORK and BLAINVILLE, QC, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Today the Population Council and Duchesnay Announce an exclusive License Agreement to make ANNOVERA® (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system), the first and only contraceptive fully under a woman's control to protect against unintended pregnancy for up to a year, available in Canada, Europe, Latin America, Asia and other territories. This Agreement is another step toward bringing contraceptive choice, convenience and control to women around the world. ANNOVERA is the first in a new class of contraceptives. It is a soft reusable flexible silicone ring that combines a novel progestin Nestorone® (segesterone acetate) with a widely used estrogen (ethinyl estradiol), that can ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today the Population Council and Duchesnay Announce an exclusive License Agreement to make ANNOVERA® (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system), the first and only contraceptive fully under a woman's control to protect against unintended pregnancy for up to a year, available in Canada, Europe, Latin America, Asia and other territories. This Agreement is another step toward bringing contraceptive choice, convenience and control to women around the world. ANNOVERA is the first in a new class of contraceptives. It is a soft reusable flexible silicone ring that combines a novel progestin Nestorone® (segesterone acetate) with a widely used estrogen (ethinyl estradiol), that can ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Population Council
HTTP/1.1 Server Too Busy
Population CouncilSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Population Council