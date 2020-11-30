Population Council and Duchesnay Announce New International License Agreement for ANNOVERA®

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020) - NEW YORK and BLAINVILLE, QC, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/Today theandan exclusiveto make(segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system), the first and only contraceptive fully under a woman's control to protect against unintended pregnancy for up to a year, available in Canada, Europe, Latin America, Asia and other territories. Thisis another step toward bringing contraceptive choice, convenience and control to women around the world. ANNOVERA is the first in a new class of contraceptives. It is a soft reusable flexible silicone ring that combines a novel progestin Nestorone® (segesterone acetate) with a widely used estrogen (ethinyl estradiol), that can ...