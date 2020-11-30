7th New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival Held from November 20 (Friday) to November 30 (Monday) (Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020) Chitose, Japan, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival was Held at New Chitose Airport and online for 11 days from November 20 to November 30, 2020. During the Film Festival, a variety of programs were Held, including the screening of invited works at the New Chitose Airport Theater and online. (Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202011247606?p=images) PR clip for "NEW Chitose 2020": https://youtu.be/0NDkTSKDEMo The competition screening, which is the main event of the annual ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival was Held at New Chitose Airport and online for 11 days from November 20 to November 30, 2020. During the Film Festival, a variety of programs were Held, including the screening of invited works at the New Chitose Airport Theater and online. (Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202011247606?p=images) PR clip for "NEW Chitose 2020": https://youtu.be/0NDkTSKDEMo The competition screening, which is the main event of the annual ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
exosuju_m : Mentira é replay, into the new world e 7th -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : 7th NewNew York, elicottero si schianta contro un palazzo nella 7th Avenue. Morto il pilota La Stampa 7th New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival Held from November 20 (Friday) to November 30 (Monday)
CHITOSE, Japan, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival was held at New Chitose Airport and ...
7th NewSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : 7th New