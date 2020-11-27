Account PSN bannati per la vendita della PlayStation Plus CollectionJUST DANCE 2021 CON LUNA PER CELEBRARE I NONNICome proteggere gli account di gioco dai cyberattacchiANNUNCIATO MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS 4GTA Online: ricompense triple in Scia mortale e Re della collinaFrancia, polizia pesta un nero. Esplode la polemicaMETRO EXODUS ARRIVERA’ SULLE CONSOLE NEXT-GENTHE CREW 2: DLC GRATUITO DISPONIBILECombatti con Itsuka Kendo in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 da oggiBlack Ops: Cold War consigli per la Campagna e l'online

Yadea Announces Marketing Partnership with ADAC SE | Europe' s Largest Mobility Club

MUNICH, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd (Yadea, 01585.HK), China's ...

zazoom
Commenta
Yadea Announces Marketing Partnership with ADAC SE, Europe's Largest Mobility Club (Di venerdì 27 novembre 2020) MUNICH, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd ("Yadea", 01585.HK), China's leading e-moped brand, has today announced the launch of a Marketing Partnership with ADAC SE, Europe's Largest Mobility Club headquartered in Munich, Germany. The Partnership is together with the startup Rydies. The Partnership will see Yadea's e-moped sold in Germany, and further accelerates the brand's global expansion strategy. Germany has continued to promote emission-free Mobility with affordable e-bikes and e-mopeds, in order to reach its emissions reduction targets. Sales for the first half of this year in ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yadea Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Yadea Announces Yadea Announces Marketing Partnership with