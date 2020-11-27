Yadea Announces Marketing Partnership with ADAC SE, Europe's Largest Mobility Club (Di venerdì 27 novembre 2020) MUNICH, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd ("Yadea", 01585.HK), China's leading e-moped brand, has today announced the launch of a Marketing Partnership with ADAC SE, Europe's Largest Mobility Club headquartered in Munich, Germany. The Partnership is together with the startup Rydies. The Partnership will see Yadea's e-moped sold in Germany, and further accelerates the brand's global expansion strategy. Germany has continued to promote emission-free Mobility with affordable e-bikes and e-mopeds, in order to reach its emissions reduction targets. Sales for the first half of this year in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
