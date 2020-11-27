Luxury Real Estate - Ignace Meuwissen successfully concludes sale of his real estate knowledge company (Di venerdì 27 novembre 2020) MEGGEN, Switzerland, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Renowned real estate expert and property consultant Ignace Meuwissen, who advises wealthy Eastern European and Asian industrialists, has successfully sold his company to a major international partner. Meuwissen launched his real estate knowledge company in 2008. Six years later, in 2014, he organised the first relocation of a Russian industrialist to the Netherlands. Says Meuwissen: "Having evolved my own, unique way of working, based on personal contacts, lobbying, and strategic thinking, it had become particularly challenging to continue my activity while at the same ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Renowned real estate expert and property consultant Ignace Meuwissen, who advises wealthy Eastern European and Asian industrialists, has successfully sold his company to a major international partner. Meuwissen launched his real estate knowledge company in 2008. Six years later, in 2014, he organised the first relocation of a Russian industrialist to the Netherlands. Says Meuwissen: "Having evolved my own, unique way of working, based on personal contacts, lobbying, and strategic thinking, it had become particularly challenging to continue my activity while at the same ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MarkBWeissRE : Bengals RB Giovani Bernard selling $11 million tropical mansion in Fort Lauderdale - immobiliare_mc : Rosengart Luxury Real Estate : Opportunité - Spacieux studio - Usage Mixte (106562) - immobilier_mc : Rosengart Luxury Real Estate : Opportunité - Spacieux studio - Usage Mixte (106562) - vzirnstein : RT @Requadro2: Chi sono e dove compreranno i buyer del luxury real estate - Requadro2 : Chi sono e dove compreranno i buyer del luxury real estate -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Luxury RealZalando lancia il Real Life Luxury L'Officiel - Italy Ricerca avanzata - Elisa Pettiti
TopLegal è la prima rivista italiana del settore legale, che dal 2004 si pone al centro dell'informazione nel mercato legale italiano e internazionale, raccogliendo la più grande community di avvocati ...
Ricerca avanzata - Marco La Croix
TopLegal è la prima rivista italiana del settore legale, che dal 2004 si pone al centro dell'informazione nel mercato legale italiano e internazionale, raccogliendo la più grande community di avvocati ...
Luxury RealSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Luxury Real