Beijing TV and Film International Screening: Telling China's Story Well To The World (Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020) Beijing, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The 1st China (Beijing) International Audiovisual Conference (CIAC) was held in Beijing from November 19-22 by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Radio, Film and Television, under the guidance of the National Radio and Television Administration and the Beijing Municipal People's Government, with The Global Cloud Audiovisual Forum and Launch Ceremony being a key part. Centering on the conference's theme of "Audiovisual Changes Life, Culture Leads the Future," the forum focused on TellingChina's Story Well to innovatively promote International communication and strengthen multi-level dialogues and cultural exchanges with other ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020), Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/The 1stAudiovisual Conference (CIAC) was held infrom November 19-22 by theMunicipal Bureau of Radio,and Television, under the guidance of the National Radio and Television Administration and theMunicipal People's Government, with The Global Cloud Audiovisual Forum and Launch Ceremony being a key part. Centering on the conference's theme of "Audiovisual Changes Life, Culture Leads the Future," the forum focused on'sto innovatively promotecommunication and strengthen multi-level dialogues and cultural exchanges with other ...

tadmalinowski7 : RT @paoloigna1: II sogno imperiale scricchiola per la situazione debitoria che si ritrova in casa #BeltandRoad #Cina - paoloigna1 : II sogno imperiale scricchiola per la situazione debitoria che si ritrova in casa #BeltandRoad #Cina - abuongi : #Ghiaccio #Figura Oggi su @Gazzetta_it la storia di Daniel Grassl, 18enne speranza azzurra verso @Beijing2022 e… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Beijing and Xinhuanet: Chengdu’s Talent Appeal Spurs the City’s Embrace of the World

“Chengdu is increasingly attracting skilled talent and entrepreneurs to integrate, put down roots, and start businesses in the city. The city continues to become more appealing, which in turn further ...

Sinopec kickstarts extensive research on CO2 emissions peak and carbon neutral

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has established strategic cooperation with three top institutions on November 23 in Beijing, China, ...

“Chengdu is increasingly attracting skilled talent and entrepreneurs to integrate, put down roots, and start businesses in the city. The city continues to become more appealing, which in turn further ...BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has established strategic cooperation with three top institutions on November 23 in Beijing, China, ...