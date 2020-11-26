METRO EXODUS ARRIVERA’ SULLE CONSOLE NEXT-GENTHE CREW 2: DLC GRATUITO DISPONIBILECombatti con Itsuka Kendo in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 da oggiBlack Ops: Cold War consigli per la Campagna e l'onlinePoker: terminologia e modi di direSomalia: 32.000 bambini e le loro famiglie in fuga a causa del ...Black Friday sempre più atteso in Italia: crescono del 12% circa le ...LOL: Chi ride è fuori, il nuovo comedy show italiano Amazon OriginalFarming Simulator DLC gratuitoArrivano i Black Days di Wiko

ASB | LESA 2020 Brings Together A Unique Blend of Captains of Industry | Government Leaders | and Intellectual Powerhouses

Virtual conference attended by 8,000+ participants Brings Together a rare line-up of Leaders from ...

ASB: LESA 2020 Brings Together A Unique Blend of Captains of Industry, Government Leaders, and Intellectual Powerhouses (Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020) Virtual conference attended by 8,000+ participants Brings Together a rare line-up of Leaders from Industry, Government, and academia discussing how to navigate a post-pandemic world KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

From 16 to 19 November, over 8,000 Leaders from Asia and beyond gathered virtually for the Leadership Energy Summit Asia (LESA) 2020, organized by the Asia School of Business (ASB) Iclif Executive Education Center. The virtual summit, themed "Navigating Uncertainty with Leadership Energy In Action", brought Together a prolific and A-list speaker line-up, including 2019 Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, Tan Sri Dr. Jemilah Mahmood, Founder of MERCY Malaysia ...
