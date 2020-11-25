Two femicides in Italy on Day against Violence on Women (Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) In his message for the the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said it was "a phenomenon that unfortunately has not stopped being a ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, 25 NOV - Two women have stabbed to death in the last 24 hours in Italy as the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday. A 40-year-old man kill ...
91 femicide victims in 2020 - report
ROME, 24 NOV - There have been 91 victims of femicide in the first 10 months of 2020, Eures said Tuesday, compared to 99 in the same period last year. This year's total still equates to a woman killed ...
