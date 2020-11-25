Farming Simulator DLC gratuitoArrivano i Black Days di WikoGuendalina Tavassi i video intimi : Ecco come sono entrati nel ...Fedez a lezione di chitarra con ChitarraFacileRed Dead Online: arriva la versione standaloneMONSTER HUNTER: FILM E GIOCO SI SCONTRANOSvelato pacchetto skin Klassic MK Movie per Mortal Kombat 11RAINBOW SIX SIEGE NEX-GEN SARA’ DISPONIBILE A DICEMBRECyberpunk 2077 video gameplay su PlayStationRed Dead Online: PE doppi nelle missioni Cacciatore di taglie

Two femicides in Italy on Day against Violence on Women

In his message for the the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Italian ...

In his message for the the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said it was "a phenomenon that unfortunately has not stopped being a ...
ROME, 25 NOV - Two women have stabbed to death in the last 24 hours in Italy as the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday. A 40-year-old man kill ...
91 femicide victims in 2020 - report
ROME, 24 NOV - There have been 91 victims of femicide in the first 10 months of 2020, Eures said Tuesday, compared to 99 in the same period last year. This year's total still equates to a woman killed ...
