The Best FIFA Football Awards, tutti i candidati: c'è Ronaldo

La FIFA, attraverso i social ha svelato i calciatori candidati nelle categorie per il The Best FIFA Football Awards, con la cerimonia in programma il prossimo 17 dicembre. Questi i candidati come miglior calciatore, miglior portiere e miglior allenatore: 

Migliore calciatore: Thiago Alcântara, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mané, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk. 

Miglior portiere: Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak, Marc-André ter Stegen. 

Miglior allenatore: Marcelo Bielsa, Hans-Dieter Flick, Jürgen Klopp, Julen Lopetegui, Zinedine Zidane.

