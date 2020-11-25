The Best FIFA Football Awards, tutti i candidati: c’è Ronaldo (Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) La FIFA, attraverso i social ha svelato i calciatori candidati nelle categorie per il The Best FIFA Football Awards, con la cerimonia in programma il prossimo 17 dicembre. Questi i candidati come miglior calciatore, miglior portiere e miglior allenatore: Migliore calciatore: Thiago Alcântara, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mané, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk. Miglior portiere: Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak, Marc-André ter Stegen. Miglior allenatore: Marcelo Bielsa, Hans-Dieter Flick, Jürgen Klopp, Julen Lopetegui, Zinedine Zidane. Nominees: #TheBest FIFA Men's Player Thiago Alcântara ... Leggi su alfredopedulla
