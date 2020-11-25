Teleios Capital Partners | Letter to the Board of Directors of Quadient S A

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/LLC, which holds in excess of 15% of the shareand voting rights ofS.A., has today sent a publicto theofof the company. Thecan be found here: http://www..com/documents/2020-11-25--to-the--of-.pdf For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook:@greenbrookpr.com, +44 (0)207-952-2000