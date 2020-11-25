PostEra and NeuroLucent collaborate on identifying small-molecule therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease (Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) SAN FRANCISCO and NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/
PostEra, a biotechnology company offering medicinal chemistry powered by machine learning, today announced a collaboration with NeuroLucent, a Chicago-based company focused on developing novel treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The failure of late-stage clinical trials to uncover effective therapies for Alzheimer's disease has underscored the need to explore novel therapeutic approaches. NeuroLucent is developing novel small molecule compounds that normalize a key calcium channel that is dysregulated in Alzheimer's neurons and restore normal neuronal function in multiple preclinical Alzheimer's models. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PostEra, a biotechnology company offering medicinal chemistry powered by machine learning, today announced a collaboration with NeuroLucent, a Chicago-based company focused on developing novel treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The failure of late-stage clinical trials to uncover effective therapies for Alzheimer's disease has underscored the need to explore novel therapeutic approaches. NeuroLucent is developing novel small molecule compounds that normalize a key calcium channel that is dysregulated in Alzheimer's neurons and restore normal neuronal function in multiple preclinical Alzheimer's models. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : PostEra andDisney, Raya and the Last Dragon: il nuovo poster per il mercato cinese è stupendo! Everyeye Cinema MANN, '19.34' anteprima digitale a 40 anni da sisma del 1980
Il Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli ricorda l'anniversario del terremoto del 23 novembre 1980 con l'anteprima digitale della mostra "19.34/ Quaranta anni dopo/La storia in presa diretta. (ANSA) ...
PostEra andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PostEra and