PostEra and NeuroLucent collaborate on identifying small-molecule therapeutics for Alzheimer' s disease

PostEra, a biotechnology company offering medicinal chemistry powered by machine learning, today announced a collaboration with NeuroLucent, a Chicago-based company focused on developing novel treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The failure of late-stage clinical trials to uncover effective therapies for Alzheimer's disease has underscored the need to explore novel therapeutic approaches. NeuroLucent is developing novel small molecule compounds that normalize a key calcium channel that is dysregulated in Alzheimer's neurons and restore normal neuronal function in multiple preclinical Alzheimer's models. ...
