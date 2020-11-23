Tonno vs salmone: qual'è il più salutare?Nuovi Dpcm: Come passeremo Natale e Capodanno?Ballando con le stelle, una finale densa di colpi di scenaI 4 migliori film sul gioco d'azzardo su Netflix oraMicrosoft Windows oggi compie 35 anniCome funziona la Plant Paradox Diet?PlayStation: valanga di promozioni per il Black FridayMGW-X OSPITA I TORNEI ESPORT ITALIANIGTA Online: in arrivo The Cayo Perico HeistAMAZON STUDIOS ACQUISISCE COMING 2 AMERICA - SEQUEL DE IL PRINCIPE ...

WWE Survivor Series 2020 | l' addio al wrestling di Undertaker

WWE Survivor Series 2020 | l' addio al wrestling di Undertaker
ORLANDO (Florida) - Per trenta lunghi anni ho fatto questa entrata lenta. Per trenta lunghi anni ho ...

ORLANDO (Florida) - " Per trenta lunghi anni ho fatto questa entrata lenta. Per trenta lunghi anni ho messo le persone a riposare. E adesso il mio tempo è arrivato. È arrivato il momento di lasciare ...
WWE Survivor Series 2020, Undertaker annuncia l'addio al wrestling
La suggestiva cerimonia per i trent'anni di carriera del Deadman, che si ritira nell'Amway Center di Orlando: "È arrivato il momento di lasciare" ...
Roman Reigns si aggiudica il main event di WWE Survivor Series 2020
Nonostante la sfida tra roster l'abbia vinta Raw (4-3), il campione di SmackDown ha la meglio nella sfida con il suo omologo dell'altro brand, Drew McIntyre ...
