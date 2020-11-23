WWE Survivor Series 2020, l'addio al wrestling di Undertaker (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) ORLANDO (Florida) - " Per trenta lunghi anni ho fatto questa entrata lenta. Per trenta lunghi anni ho messo le persone a riposare. E adesso il mio tempo è arrivato. È arrivato il momento di lasciare ... Leggi su corrieredellosport (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) ORLANDO (Florida) - " Per trenta lunghi anni ho fatto questa entrata lenta. Per trenta lunghi anni ho messo le persone a riposare. E adesso il mio tempo è arrivato. È arrivato il momento di lasciare ...

TSOWrestling : Ecco tutti i 'grandi nomi' che hanno preso parte all'ultimo pay-per-view targato #WWE: #SurvivorSeries!… - JaBessent : @WWE @SashaBanksWWE @WWEAsuka Bianca better be sole survivor - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante Survivor Series - SpazioWrestling : SCOPRI CON NOI, TUTTI I RISULTATI LIVE DI WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2020 #SpazioWrestling #WWE #SurvivorSeries - AngeloLynch97 : RT @ZWRadioShow: ZW RADIO SHOW LIVE! WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2020 L’appuntamento è per DOMENICA 22 Novembre 2020 alle ore 20:40 per il pre-show… -