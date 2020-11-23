Palmira launches third European core logistics property fund, with volume of EUR 650 million (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Palmira Capital Partners (Palmira), one of the leading sector specialists in European logistics and industrial properties, has launched the "Palmira European core logistics fund". As an open-end special fund, the pan-European fund is oriented to institutional investors. Aiming at an equity volume of at least EUR 350 million, Palmira plans to invest around EUR 650 million and expects an annual distribution yield of 5%. Palmira already has equity commitments totalling over EUR 100 million and, currently, three properties in Germany, the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
