Italy goes past 50 | 000 COVID victim mark

ROME, 23 NOV - Italy on Monday went past the 50,000 COVID-10 victim mark with an updated death toll of 50,453, up 630 since Sunday, the health ministry said. The previous daily rise was 562. There hav ...
Abruzzo becomes a COVID-19 red zone
ROME, 18 NOV - The central region of Abruzzo went into lockdown on Wednesday after being classed as one of Italy's red zones of high COVID-19 contagion risk. The southern region of Puglia looks set to ...
