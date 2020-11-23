Italy goes past 50,000 COVID victim mark (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) ROME, 23 NOV - Italy on Monday went past the 50,000 COVID-10 victim mark with an updated death toll of 50,453, up 630 since Sunday, the health ministry said. The previous daily rise was 562. There ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) ROME, 23 NOV -on Monday wentthe 50,000-10with an updated death toll of 50,453, up 630 since Sunday, the health ministry said. The previous daily rise was 562. There ...

jiminsstarss : RT @durinsland: also: 1. stream intro: persona perché a) its a bop b) è l'unica di mots: persona a non aver raggiungo i 100M stream 2. lif… - reginaditear : RT @durinsland: also: 1. stream intro: persona perché a) its a bop b) è l'unica di mots: persona a non aver raggiungo i 100M stream 2. lif… - durinsland : also: 1. stream intro: persona perché a) its a bop b) è l'unica di mots: persona a non aver raggiungo i 100M stream… - Angela25072002 : RT @BTSItalia_twt: ??| [YOUTUBE ITALY DAILY CHART] Riferimento al 20 Novembre #5 - Life Goes On Dalla sua uscita fino alle 23:59 del primo… - Jk_italy : ??La Golden Union sta continuando a dare fondi anche per sostenere Life Goes On in US. Ma sono rimasti pochi fondi… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italy goes Italy goes past 50,000 COVID victim mark

ROME, 23 NOV - Italy on Monday went past the 50,000 COVID-10 victim mark with an updated death toll of 50,453, up 630 since Sunday, the health ministry said. The previous daily rise was 562. There hav ...

Abruzzo becomes a COVID-19 red zone

ROME, 18 NOV - The central region of Abruzzo went into lockdown on Wednesday after being classed as one of Italy's red zones of high COVID-19 contagion risk. The southern region of Puglia looks set to ...

ROME, 23 NOV - Italy on Monday went past the 50,000 COVID-10 victim mark with an updated death toll of 50,453, up 630 since Sunday, the health ministry said. The previous daily rise was 562. There hav ...ROME, 18 NOV - The central region of Abruzzo went into lockdown on Wednesday after being classed as one of Italy's red zones of high COVID-19 contagion risk. The southern region of Puglia looks set to ...