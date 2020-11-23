Tonno vs salmone: qual'è il più salutare?Nuovi Dpcm: Come passeremo Natale e Capodanno?Ballando con le stelle, una finale densa di colpi di scenaI 4 migliori film sul gioco d'azzardo su Netflix oraMicrosoft Windows oggi compie 35 anniCome funziona la Plant Paradox Diet?PlayStation: valanga di promozioni per il Black FridayMGW-X OSPITA I TORNEI ESPORT ITALIANIGTA Online: in arrivo The Cayo Perico HeistAMAZON STUDIOS ACQUISISCE COMING 2 AMERICA - SEQUEL DE IL PRINCIPE ...

Human Horizons' Super SUV | HiPhi X | Wows Crowds at Guangzhou Auto Show

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Making its South China debut at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show, ...

Human Horizons' Super SUV, HiPhi X, Wows Crowds at Guangzhou Auto Show (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Making its South China debut at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show, Human Horizons' HiPhi X left a standout impression with its unique design and technological features. Human Horizons is a smart mobility and Autonomous driving research company. HiPhi X is the first production model and the world's first evolvable Super SUV. Packed with outstanding new functionality, the Autonomous driving electric car combines cutting edge technology with all the trimmings of a luxury vehicle to bring about a new experience for consumers TECHLUXE®. Held annually since 2003, the Guangzhou Auto Show is South China's ...
