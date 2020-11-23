AS Roma e Mkers insieme negli eSportRevell presenta i suoi 3D PuzzleTonno vs salmone: qual'è il più salutare?Nuovi Dpcm: Come passeremo Natale e Capodanno?Ballando con le stelle, una finale densa di colpi di scenaI 4 migliori film sul gioco d'azzardo su Netflix oraMicrosoft Windows oggi compie 35 anniCome funziona la Plant Paradox Diet?PlayStation: valanga di promozioni per il Black FridayMGW-X OSPITA I TORNEI ESPORT ITALIANI

Brilliance Financial Technology Launches DPX (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) Next Generation Real Time Digital Pricing and Profitability Management for Banks NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Brilliance Financial Technology (bxfin.com), the world's leading digital pricing and profitability system provider for banks, has announced the release of DPX, an integrated solution that uniquely combines Pricing, Rates & Product, and Profitability Management. This solution transforms the way profitability is managed in corporate and institutional, commercial, and business banking. DPX gives banks new state-of-the-art capabilities to grow profits in real time: "DPX makes banks more profitable, equipping them with the tools to modernize their processes," says Brilliance President and CEO, Jean-Edouard van Praet. "Given today's interest rate environment, banks need a new way to improve ...
