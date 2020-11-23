American Music Awards 2020: vincitori ed esibizioni (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) Ad una settimana esatta dai People’s Choice Awards, ieri dal Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles sono andati in onda gli American Music Awards 2020. A differenza degli EMA (che sono stati una vera noia) agli AMA ci sono state delle performance degne di nota. Sul palco sono saliti i BTS, Dua Lipa (che ha preso il volo), Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd e Katy Perry, mancava giusto Lady Gaga. Il re e la regina di questi Awards sono stati The Weeknd e Taylor Swift, entrambi con 3 vittorie! Bene anche per i BTS, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, Gaga, Dula Lipa e Harry Styles. American Music Awards 2020: tutte le esibizioni. .@DuaLipa takes flight in ... Leggi su biccy
IntoKpopItaly : Sono stati annunciato i vincitori dei “2020 American Music Awards (AMA)” I BTS hanno trionfato in due categorie: •… - TSoloists : Harry ha vinto con fine line al american music awards e l'ha vinto con la sua opera,la sua arte,i suoi testi,la sua… - kristindaily : Kristin Cavallari @AMAs More pix: - btshouse_ita : RT @btshouse_ita: @bts_bighit Tweet di @bts_bighit - 23/11/20 [# IBangtanDelGiorno] I #BTS agli American Music Awards ?? Grazie ARMY! ?? #BT… - btshouse_ita : @bts_bighit Tweet di @bts_bighit - 23/11/20 [# IBangtanDelGiorno] I #BTS agli American Music Awards ?? Grazie ARMY!… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : American MusicDiretta streaming American Music Awards 2020: dove vanno in onda? Gingergeneration.it American Music Awards 2020: performers della serata, dai BTS a Dua Lipa.
American Music Awards 2020 ecco chi si esibirà questa notte. All'evento presenti Billie Eilish ed i BTS, ma anche Dua Lipa.
American Music Awards 2020
Scopri tutto quel che c'è da sapere su American Music Awards 2020 con GingerGeneration.it. Il portale più Teen della Rete ...
American MusicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : American Music