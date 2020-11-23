American Music Awards 2020 | vincitori ed esibizioni

Leggi su biccy

(Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) Ad una settimana esatta dai People’s Choice, ieri dal Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles sono andati in onda gli. A differenza degli EMA (che sono stati una vera noia) agli AMA ci sono state delle performance degne di nota. Sul palco sono saliti i BTS, Dua Lipa (che ha preso il volo), Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd e Katy Perry, mancava giusto Lady Gaga. Il re e la regina di questisono stati The Weeknd e Taylor Swift, entrambi con 3 vittorie! Bene anche per i BTS, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, Gaga, Dula Lipa e Harry Styles.: tutte le. .@DuaLipa takes flight in ...