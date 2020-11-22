Manchester City, dopo Guardiola si punta anche al rinnovo di Sterling (Di domenica 22 novembre 2020) Non solo Pep Guardiola. Il Manchester City prova a blindare i suoi pezzi pregiati. Ecco l'idea della società: maxi rinnovo anche per l'attaccante inglese Raheem Sterling.Sterling prolungacaption id="attachment 930917" align="alignnone" width="462" Sterling Manchester City (getty images)/captionSecondo quanto si apprende dal Mirror, il Manchester City avrebbe intenzione di proporre un rinnovo molto ricco all'attaccante inglese Sterling. Pedina fondamentale nello scacchiere di Guardiola, l'inglese dovrebbe essere uno dei punti fermi della squadra del futuro. Per lui, spesso accostato ... Leggi su itasportpress
GoalItalia : ?? BREAKING - Pep #Guardiola ha firmato il rinnovo con il Manchester City ?? - ZZiliani : #Guardiola che prolunga col Manchester City. Ovverosia: anni spesi a sentire blaterare di un suo imminente passaggi… - ItaSportPress : Manchester City, dopo Guardiola si punta anche al rinnovo di Sterling - - santoz769 : @Alissonr093 @2ccorrea @DxSousa_ @Esp_Interativo Sancho é da base do Manchester City (2015-2017) - FutballNews_ : Manchester City are no longer interested in Lionel Messi? -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Manchester City
- Tottenham-Man City 2-0: Mou batte Guardiola ed è in testa alla Premier League Sky Sport
- Lo show di Mourinho in Tottenham-Manchester City, dalla tattica alle interviste Sport Fanpage
- Il Tottenham stende il Manchester City, Mourinho al comando della Premier la Repubblica
- Le pagelle di Tottenham-Manchester City 2-0 - Brillano Kane e Son, in ombra Mahrez TUTTO mercato WEB
- Manchester City mai cosi male da 14 anni : 11 ° posto in Premier League Sportpress24.com
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Una partenza in Premier che non era così modesta da 11 anni. E la sconfitta con il nemico più odiato a pochi giorni dal ricchissimo ...
'Manchester City are not going to bid for Messi'
Spanish football expert Semra Hunter reports that Manchester City will not be bidding for Lionel Messi when he becomes a free agent at the end of this season - - Sky Sport HD ...
Manchester CitySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Manchester City