U-571 è il film stasera in tv sabato 21 novembre 2020 in onda in seconda serata su Rete 4. Di seguito ...

U-571 film stasera in tv 21 novembre: cast, trama, curiosità, streaming (Di sabato 21 novembre 2020) U-571 è il film stasera in tv sabato 21 novembre 2020 in onda in seconda serata su Rete 4. Di seguito ecco scheda, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV U-571 film stasera in tv: cast e scheda USCITO IL: 6 ottobre 2000 GENERE: Guerra ANNO: 2000 REGIA: Jonathan Mostow cast: Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton, Harvey Keitel, Jon Bon Jovi, David Keith, Jack Noseworthy, Jake Weber, Thomas Kretschmann, Matthew Settle, Erik Palladino, T.C. Carson, Will Estes, Dave Power, Derk Cheetwood, Tom Guiry DURATA: 115 Minuti U-571 film stasera in tv: trama Siamo durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale. ...
U-571 con Matthew McConaughey è il film stasera in tv. Scopri trama, trailer, curiosità e dove vederlo in streaming.
