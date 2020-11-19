5Way: la realtà al servizio dei giovani designerScuola, non è andato bene niente: 25 novembre sciopero!BONUS VACANZA IN CAMPING E VILLAGGI ANCHE NEL 2021GeForce NOW arriva in Streaming su iOS SafariMicrosoft Store dà il via al Black FridayPerché e come aprire un e-commerce di cannabis lightUn’antologia di racconti inediti per ragazzi a sostegno di Asroo per ...DIRT 5 ARRIVA SU PLAYSTATION 5DESTINY 2: OLTRE LA LUCE INCURSIONE DELLA CRIPTA DI PIETRAFONDAAssetto Corsa Competizione | Il DLC GT World Challenge è su Steam

Volvo Cars ultimate driving simulator uses latest gaming technology to develop safer cars

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo cars engineers call it the ultimate driving ...

zazoom
Commenta
Volvo Cars "ultimate driving simulator" uses latest gaming technology to develop safer cars (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Volvo cars engineers call it "the ultimate driving simulator", but it is not just an excuse for them to indulge their inner basement gamer. Instead, the Swedish company's ground-breaking mixed-reality simulator is used to make new strides in safety and autonomous driving technology. Volvo cars engineers call it "the ultimate driving simulator", but it is not just an excuse for them to indulge their inner basement gamer. Instead, the Swedish company's ground-breaking mixed-reality simulator is used to make new strides in safety and autonomous driving ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitterBarbaraPremoli : Volvo Cars: il “simulatore di guida definitivo” per auto più sicure - MotoriNoLimits : Volvo Cars: il “simulatore di guida definitivo” per auto più sicure - Affaritaliani : Volvo Cars fa cadere auto nuove da 30 metri per aiutare i soccorsi a migliorare le tecniche di salvataggio - MatteoDiLallo : RT @automobilismoIT: Volvo Cars fa cadere auto nuove da 30 metri - automobilismoIT : Volvo Cars fa cadere auto nuove da 30 metri -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars fa cadere auto nuove da 30 metri per aiutare i soccorsi a migliorare le tecniche di salvataggio  Affaritaliani.it
Simulatore di guida Volvo, da videogioco a realtà
ROMA - Il suo nome suona lapidario, “simulatore di guida definitivo”, ma alla Volvo Cars lo trattano come se fosse uno di loro. Perché effettivamente uno di loro lo é sul serio, nel senso che al simul ...
Volvo Cars: il “simulatore di guida definitivo” per auto più sicure
Gli ingegneri di Volvo Cars lo chiamano "il simulatore di guida definitivo", ma non è solo una scusa che utilizzano per assecondare ogni desiderio dello spec ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Volvo Cars
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Volvo Cars Volvo Cars ultimate driving simulator