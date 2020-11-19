Shenmue III disponibile oggi su SteamGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle gare terrestri5Way: la realtà al servizio dei giovani designerScuola, non è andato bene niente: 25 novembre sciopero!BONUS VACANZA IN CAMPING E VILLAGGI ANCHE NEL 2021GeForce NOW arriva in Streaming su iOS SafariMicrosoft Store dà il via al Black FridayPerché e come aprire un e-commerce di cannabis lightUn’antologia di racconti inediti per ragazzi a sostegno di Asroo per ...DIRT 5 ARRIVA SU PLAYSTATION 5

SmallRig Kicks off Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig, a professional accessory specialist based on ...

SmallRig, a professional accessory specialist based on cameras, gimbals and smartphones, announces its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion, which is the biggest sale of the year. "SmallRig is aiming to create the best co-creation platform with our global users, and we are very excited to see how we enhanced the shooting experience and efficiency of filmmakers and content creators," said Yang Zhou, the founder of SmallRig. To thank customers for the constant support, SmallRig wants to invite them to explore more possibilities of film production and independent shooting with SmallRig accessory solutions with attractive prices. From November 26th to December 2nd, all ...
