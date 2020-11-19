Italian 'delay' on recovery plan 'fake news' - Conte (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) Linkiesta.it said Thursday that there was rising concern in Brussels over the prospect of Italy missing the deadline, in two months' time, for presenting its plan. "Today some fake news was published ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italian delayCoronavirus | Conte ai sindaci | ' Ok a differenziazioni per province | parametri siano trasparenti' Zazoom Blog Italian 'delay' on recovery plan 'fake news' - Conte
ROME, 19 NOV - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday branded as "fake news" reports of alleged EU concern over a supposed delay in presenting Italy's recovery plan to qualify for its 209-billion-euro chu ...
Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone
ROME, NOV 13 - A boat carrying some 70 migrants has been sighted south of the Italian island of Lampedusa, Alarm Phone said Friday. It said an unidentified vessel had refused to rescue the migrants. A ...
Italian delaySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italian delay