Cecoforma | European Vocational Skills Week | jobs for the future through VET

Today, the green and digital transitions are reshaping our way of life, work and interactions – and the COVID-19 outbreak has dramatically accelerated most of these changes. The impact of the pandemic on the labour market prospects for millions of people in Europe has made it clear: we need to turn the green and digital transitions into opportunities for everyone, to ensure recovery from the crisis. This can only be done if people in Europe have the Skills to harness the transitions, which means unprecedented efforts to upskill and reskill the workforce. The right to lifelong learning is enshrined in the European Pillar of Social Rights. It allows adults to learn new Skills and develop their careers throughout their lives, and it is at the core of Europe's recovery ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
