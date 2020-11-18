Lavylites among world' s best cosmetics of 2020

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 18 novembre 2020)has won three main prizes at the's most prestigious independent beauty industry competition, the Global Beauty & Wellness Awards BUDAPEST and HAMBURG, Nov. 18,/PRNewswire/More than 300 entries were received for the's premier independent beauty and wellness industry competition for innovative and sustainable, personal care products and extraordinary wellness hotels. Led by Nadja Swarovsky, a prestigious professional jury reviewed 89 finalists from four continents, awarding only 39 prizes.is not only one of the fastest growing cosmetic producers, but it now owns the's fastest growing brand family and the most innovative anti-pandemic skincare product amidst competition with the most renowned global ...