SGS and Graz University of Technology open Lamarr Security Research (Di martedì 17 novembre 2020) GENEVA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
SGS and Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) announce the opening of Lamarr Security Research, a non-profit Research center focusing on information Security and establishing trust in digital systems and products. This new Research environment is open for partner sponsors to work together, and to make the world a safer place. CyberSecurity is one of the biggest challenges for our information society and there is urgent need to fundamentally rethink the way systems are built, composed and analyzed. In order to enable trust and to create a world where data Security and privacy are a matter of course, it is
