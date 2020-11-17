Celebrate Chinese New Year with Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cocktails

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 17 novembre 2020) LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/more people choosing to drink in the comfort of their own home, the world's No 1 Scotch whisky wanted to bring the newNewlimited edition into your living room.Scotch Whisky Ambassador, Alistair Reynolds, crafted two new, easy-to-makecocktail recipes designed to be enjoyed and sharedcolleagues and close friends during this's Spring Festival. Alistair says: "This wonderfully illustrated...