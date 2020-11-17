Celebrate Chinese New Year with Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cocktails (Di martedì 17 novembre 2020) LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
with more people choosing to drink in the comfort of their own home, the world's No 1 Scotch whisky wanted to bring the new Johnnie Walker Blue Label Chinese New Year limited edition into your living room. Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky Ambassador, Alistair Reynolds, crafted two new, easy-to-make Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktail recipes designed to be enjoyed and shared with colleagues and close friends during this Year's Spring Festival. Alistair says: "This wonderfully illustrated Johnnie Walker Blue Label ... Leggi su iltempo
with more people choosing to drink in the comfort of their own home, the world's No 1 Scotch whisky wanted to bring the new Johnnie Walker Blue Label Chinese New Year limited edition into your living room. Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky Ambassador, Alistair Reynolds, crafted two new, easy-to-make Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktail recipes designed to be enjoyed and shared with colleagues and close friends during this Year's Spring Festival. Alistair says: "This wonderfully illustrated Johnnie Walker Blue Label ... Leggi su iltempo
fuscomarina : @Precarioillumi1 forse ho trovato : -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Celebrate ChineseCGTN: Shanghai's Pudong to be pioneer in China's new reform drive
BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After 30 years of development and opening-up, Pudong in east China's Shanghai Municipality has been given two new roles in the country's overall development in t ...
Cina: Xi celebra 30mo anniversario dall'apertura dell'area di Pudong a Shanghai
Il presidente della Cina, Xi Jinping, ha tenuto oggi un discorso in occasione della celebrazione del 30mo anniversario dello sviluppo e ...
Celebrate ChineseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Celebrate Chinese