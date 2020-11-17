OPPO: novità dall’INNO DAY 2020MK11 Ultimate | nuovo trailer Rambo vs TerminatorRevell Big Shark Monster Truck RecensioneBoom dell'online: decuplicate vendite su internet DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - da domani disponibile il nuovo DLCCarolyn Smith : Il tumore fa riflettere, non mollate!VOCI ANIMATE - I doppiatori dei cartoni animati anni ’70, ’80 e ‘90 - ...Natale 2020: le idee regalo firmate MediacomNex-Gen: il nostro consiglio su una TV per tutte le tascheIl DLC “Season 2 Explore & Expand” di SnowRunner è disponibile

Celebrate Chinese New Year with Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cocktails

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- with more people choosing to drink in the comfort of their own ...

Celebrate Chinese New Year with Johnnie Walker Blue Label Cocktails (Di martedì 17 novembre 2020)

with more people choosing to drink in the comfort of their own home, the world's No 1 Scotch whisky wanted to bring the new Johnnie Walker Blue Label Chinese New Year limited edition into your living room. Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky Ambassador, Alistair Reynolds, crafted two new, easy-to-make Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktail recipes designed to be enjoyed and shared with colleagues and close friends during this Year's Spring Festival.  Alistair says: "This wonderfully illustrated Johnnie Walker Blue Label ...
