Banggood Kicks off Black Friday Promotion | Launching Installment Payments Solution in UK and Germany

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, ...

Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, has announced the start of its Black Friday Promotion today, which will continue until the end of November. To ensure a fast and seamless shopping experience, Banggood has also inked a new partnership with the online payment Solutions provider Klarna to launch Installment Payments in the US, UK and Germany. With millions of coupons and products at up to 80% off, Banggood is introducing several new exciting features, such as Banggood Official Recommendations and the pre-sale activity Price Storm, to make shopping even more fun. Banggood will hold three major phases of ...
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, has announced the start of its Black Friday promotion today, which will continue until the end of ...
