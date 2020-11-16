Banggood Kicks off Black Friday Promotion | Launching Installment Payments Solution in UK and Germany

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 16 novembre 2020) GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, has announced the start of itstoday, which will continue until the end of November. To ensure a fast and seamless shopping experience,has also inked a new partnership with the online payments provider Klarna to launchin the US, UK and. With millions of coupons and products at up to 80% off,is introducing several new exciting features, such asOfficial Recommendations and the pre-sale activity Price Storm, to make shopping even more fun.will hold three major phases of ...