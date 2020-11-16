Banggood Kicks off Black Friday Promotion, Launching Installment Payments Solution in UK and Germany (Di lunedì 16 novembre 2020) GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, has announced the start of its Black Friday Promotion today, which will continue until the end of November. To ensure a fast and seamless shopping experience, Banggood has also inked a new partnership with the online payment Solutions provider Klarna to launch Installment Payments in the US, UK and Germany. With millions of coupons and products at up to 80% off, Banggood is introducing several new exciting features, such as Banggood Official Recommendations and the pre-sale activity Price Storm, to make shopping even more fun. Banggood will hold three major phases of ... Leggi su iltempo
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, has announced the start of its Black Friday promotion today, which will continue until the end of ...
