SSG Corp. Strengthens Global Positon with Addition of Veteran Sales Leaders in Singapore and EMEA (Di martedì 3 novembre 2020) Jerome Soh, formerly of IDG, joins SSG as Commercial Director in Singapore while Samar Kidwai, formerly of MarketOne and IDG, signs on as VP Sales, EMEA. DENVER and LONDON and Singapore, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Selling Simplified (SSG), a data-driven B2B demand gen company welcomes Jerome Soh and Samar Kidwai to their Global Sales team. Each hire brings over a decade of excellence in technical Sales. Their expertise will help further solidify Selling Simplified as a Global leader in B2B demand generation. Samar Kidwai is appointed as Vice President of Sales, EMEA. Samar holds over 12 years of Sales experience (including six years in the B2B sphere) at companies including IDG ... Leggi su iltempo
Selling Simplified (SSG), a data-driven B2B demand gen company welcomes Jerome Soh and Samar Kidwai to their Global Sales team. Each hire brings over a decade of excellence in technical Sales. Their expertise will help further solidify Selling Simplified as a Global leader in B2B demand generation. Samar Kidwai is appointed as Vice President of Sales, EMEA. Samar holds over 12 years of Sales experience (including six years in the B2B sphere) at companies including IDG ... Leggi su iltempo
SSG CorpSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SSG Corp