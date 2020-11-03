È molto debilitato! Diego Armando Maradona è stato ricoveratoOUTRIDERS ARRIVA IL QUARTO BROADCASTWatch Dogs: Legion è Game Ready su GeForce NOWAmerican Idol: la cantante Nikki McKibbin è morta a 42 anniFrancesco Totti positivo con sintomi al Covid19: ecco come staGigi Proietti, Renzo Arbore : è stato il più eclettico artista della ...Peppino Di Capri ricorda Gigi Proietti : Canterò la nostra canzone da ...LG: RISULTATI FINANZIARI DEL 3TRI 2020God of War 2 4K Graphic Mod with Ray Tracing Shader Gameplay! Morte di Gigi Proietti, Gabriele Cirilli : Mi ha dato tutto quello ...

Praxis Cashier Adds Industry Powerhouse IC Markets To Client Roster

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Cashier, the leading technology provider ...

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Praxis Cashier, the leading technology provider for smart Cashier software announced today that it has added another global FX brand to its ever-growing Client portfolio, further securing its foothold in the regulated retail forex and CFD Industry.  Praxis's PCI 1-compliant smart Cashier software will allow Australia-based Forex trading platform IC Markets to offer its Clients, across its various entities, multiple payment options at almost any location, with the highest security standards on the market. Increasing numbers of online merchants from various industries see the added value in the technology Praxis supply, including IC Markets. ...
