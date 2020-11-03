Praxis Cashier Adds Industry Powerhouse IC Markets To Client Roster (Di martedì 3 novembre 2020) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Praxis Cashier, the leading technology provider for smart Cashier software announced today that it has added another global FX brand to its ever-growing Client portfolio, further securing its foothold in the regulated retail forex and CFD Industry. Praxis's PCI 1-compliant smart Cashier software will allow Australia-based Forex trading platform IC Markets to offer its Clients, across its various entities, multiple payment options at almost any location, with the highest security standards on the market. Increasing numbers of online merchants from various industries see the added value in the technology Praxis supply, including IC Markets. ... Leggi su iltempo
