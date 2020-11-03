Bank of Montreal to Redeem $1,000,000,000 3.34% Series H Medium-Term Notes Second Tranche (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (Di martedì 3 novembre 2020) TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) today announced that it intends to Redeem all of its $1,000,000,000 3.34% Series H Medium-Term Notes Second Tranche (Non-Viability Contingent Capital) due December 8, 2025 (the "Notes"). The redemption will occur on December 8, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"). The Notes are Redeemable at par together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue from and after the Redemption Date. The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
