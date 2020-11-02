Gigi Proietti, Renzo Arbore : è stato il più eclettico artista della ...Peppino Di Capri ricorda Gigi Proietti : Canterò la nostra canzone da ...LG: RISULTATI FINANZIARI DEL 3TRI 2020God of War 2 4K Graphic Mod with Ray Tracing Shader Gameplay! Morte di Gigi Proietti, Gabriele Cirilli : Mi ha dato tutto quello ...Ruined King: A League of Legends Story arriva su console e PC nel 20218 cibi fermentati per migliorare la digestione e la saluteWatch Dogs Legion: Recensione PS4 ProAutogrill ricorda ancora una volta: non siamo movida, siamo aperti ...SQUARE ENIX DISTRIBUIRÀ HITMAN 3

RevImmune advances new immunotherapy in COVID-19

BETHESDA, Maryland, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RevImmune, a privately held biotech company based in ...

RevImmune advances new immunotherapy in COVID-19 (Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020)

RevImmune, a privately held biotech company based in Paris, France and Bethesda, MD, developing CYT107 (recombinant human Interleukin-7) for infectious diseases, sepsis and cancer, announced today that its "ILIAD-7" international randomized controlled Phase 2 trial in patients critically ill with COVID-19, is now enrolling patients at 5 sites in the U.S. The trial has already been under way for some time in the U.K. and France and is about to start in Brazil.  This ILIAD-7 trial has started enrolling patients at Barnes Jewish Hospital-Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Washington University in St. Louis, and 4 additional sites: the Cleveland Clinic, Stony Brook University Hospital, the University of Florida Medical Center, and Rutgers New Brunswick Medical Center. Additional sites are in ...
