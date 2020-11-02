Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) Enterprise Service Management Café, part ofCobalt, and built onplatform, recognized for expediting time-to-market BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/(NYSE: INFY), the globalin next-generation digitaland consulting, today announced that it has beenas ainMatrix®s are defined as service providers who have demonstrated ability to carry out large-scale transformational engagements covering the entire portfolio ofofferings and a strong focus on talent. They ...