Peppino Di Capri ricorda Gigi Proietti : Canterò la nostra canzone da ...LG: RISULTATI FINANZIARI DEL 3TRI 2020God of War 2 4K Graphic Mod with Ray Tracing Shader Gameplay! Morte di Gigi Proietti, Gabriele Cirilli : Mi ha dato tutto quello ...Ruined King: A League of Legends Story arriva su console e PC nel 20218 cibi fermentati per migliorare la digestione e la saluteWatch Dogs Legion: Recensione PS4 ProAutogrill ricorda ancora una volta: non siamo movida, siamo aperti ...SQUARE ENIX DISTRIBUIRÀ HITMAN 3Pikmin 3 Deluxe: il videogioco che insegna ad amare l'ambiente

Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

Enterprise Service Management Café, part of Infosys Cobalt, and built on ServiceNow platform, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 (Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) Enterprise Service Management Café, part of Infosys Cobalt, and built on ServiceNow platform, recognized for expediting time-to-market BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global Leader in next-generation digital Services and consulting, today announced that it has been Positioned as a Leader in Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Leaders are defined as service providers who have demonstrated ability to carry out large-scale transformational engagements covering the entire portfolio of ServiceNow offerings and a strong focus on talent. They ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys Positioned

Oracle Chosen As TikTok’s Secure Cloud Provider  Padova News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys Positioned
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Infosys Positioned Infosys Positioned Leader Everest Group