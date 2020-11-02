Corlieve Therapeutics SAS Closes Seed Financing to Develop Therapies for Severe Neurological Conditions (Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) PARIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Corlieve Therapeutics today announced the closing of its Seed Financing led by Kurma Partners and IDinvest Partners, together with Pureos Bioventures. Corlieve is focused on Developing novel Therapeutics for Severe Neurological disorders. Corlieve's lead program employs a novel AAV gene therapy approach for the treatment of refractory temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE), the most commonly diagnosed focal epilepsy in humans. The program is based on pioneering science from INSERM, CNRS, Aix Marseille University and the University of Bordeaux, and is being Developed in collaboration with REGENXBIO Inc. (Maryland, US), a leading gene therapy company. In addition, ... Leggi su iltempo
