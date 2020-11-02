Ruined King: A League of Legends Story arriva su console e PC nel 20218 cibi fermentati per migliorare la digestione e la saluteWatch Dogs Legion: Recensione PS4 ProAutogrill ricorda ancora una volta: non siamo movida, siamo aperti ...SQUARE ENIX DISTRIBUIRÀ HITMAN 3Pikmin 3 Deluxe: il videogioco che insegna ad amare l'ambienteRTX 3080/90, ti regala Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarEvento globale di lancio Xbox Series X|SImpianti elettrici : ecco tutto quello che c’è da sapereAmazon University Esports: il torneo per atenei italiani

CGTN Explainer | What' s China' s roadmap for the next 15 years?

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of China's most important political meetings of the year ...

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN Explainer: What's China's roadmap for the next 15 years? (Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 One of China's most important political meetings of the year concluded on October 29.  It was the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC). CGTN analyzed the key words and phrases from the communique released after the session. Here's a quick look at What it offers! The word "development" was mentioned 72 times. This included terms like "high-quality development", "social and economic development," "green development" and "new development pattern." This last one refers to the "double development dynamic" – the idea of domestic and international circulation complementing each other.               In second place, the word "Economy" was mentioned 37 ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Explainer
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN Explainer CGTN Explainer What China roadmap