Appian Named The Clear Leader In Nucleus Research' s 2020 Value Matrix for Low-Code Application Platforms

Report notes Appian's advanced low-Code tools, with customers citing 20% savings on IT spend, 45% ...

Appian Named The Clear Leader In Nucleus Research's 2020 Value Matrix for Low-Code Application Platforms Report notes Appian's advanced low-Code tools, with customers citing 20% savings on IT spend, 45% increase in productivity, and ROI in less than five months MCLEAN, Virginia, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced it has been Named the Leader by Nucleus Research in its 2020 Value Matrix for Low-Code Application Platforms with the highest combined score for usability and functionality. The independent analyst firm is a global provider of ROI-focused technology Research and advisory services. Its report evaluated 15 low-Code vendors and their product offerings. The rigorous evaluation ...
