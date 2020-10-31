U-571 film stasera in tv 31 ottobre | cast | trama | curiosità | streaming

Leggi su cubemagazine

(Di sabato 31 ottobre 2020) U-571 è ilin tv sabato 312020 in onda in seconda serata su Rete 4. Di seguito ecco scheda,, trailer, alcune curiosità sule dove vederlo in. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV U-571in tv:e scheda USCITO IL: 62000GENERE: GuerraANNO: 2000REGIA: Jonathan Mostow: Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton, Harvey Keitel, Jon Bon Jovi, David Keith, Jack Noseworthy, Jake Weber, Thomas Kretschmann, Matthew Settle, Erik Palladino, T.C. Carson, Will Estes, Dave Power, Derk Cheetwood, Tom GuiryDURATA: 115 ...