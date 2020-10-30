Amazon University Esports: il torneo per atenei italianiGareggia in tutto il mondo con il nuovissimo Gameplay Launch trailer ...MAD RAT DEAD ORA DISPONIBILE PS4 E SWITCH Le vacanze degli italiani all’estero: quali sono le mete economiche ...Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | trailer PCSettimana di Halloween in GTA OnlineGeForce NOW: Game Ready per Watch Dogs: Legion8 benefici del succo di carotaLouis Vuitton e Riot Games insieme per il Mondiale di League of ...WWE SuperCard Season 7 arriva su iOS, Android e Facebook Gaming

Xinhua Silk Road | Cultural tourism promotion event held at Zhongxian County in SW China' s Chongqing

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The large-scale Cultural tourism promotion event, exhibiting fine ...

The large-scale Cultural tourism promotion event, exhibiting fine tourism products and Cultural creative ones, was held on Monday in Zhongxian County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The County head Huang Zuying served as a Cultural tourism promoter and introduced the unique charm of Zhongxian County to netizens via live streaming.   "Loyalty is the spiritual core of Zhongxian culture," said Huang, adding that the County is the only one of its kind that has been named "loyalty" in Chinese history. "If you are interested in history ...
