Xinhua Silk Road: Cultural tourism promotion event held at Zhongxian County in SW China's Chongqing (Di venerdì 30 ottobre 2020) BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The large-scale Cultural tourism promotion event, exhibiting fine tourism products and Cultural creative ones, was held on Monday in Zhongxian County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The County head Huang Zuying served as a Cultural tourism promoter and introduced the unique charm of Zhongxian County to netizens via live streaming. "Loyalty is the spiritual core of Zhongxian culture," said Huang, adding that the County is the only one of its kind that has been named "loyalty" in Chinese history. "If you are interested in history ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The large-scale Cultural tourism promotion event, exhibiting fine tourism products and Cultural creative ones, was held on Monday in Zhongxian County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The County head Huang Zuying served as a Cultural tourism promoter and introduced the unique charm of Zhongxian County to netizens via live streaming. "Loyalty is the spiritual core of Zhongxian culture," said Huang, adding that the County is the only one of its kind that has been named "loyalty" in Chinese history. "If you are interested in history ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua SilkXinhua Silk Road Digital Vitality and Beautiful City Forum Held in NW China’s Xi’an on Sunday Padova News Xinhua Silk Road: Cultural tourism promotion event held at Zhongxian County in SW China's Chongqing
BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The large-scale cultural tourism promotion event, exhibiting fine tourism products and cultural creative ones, was held on Monday in Zhongxian County, southwest ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Nanjing Jiangbei New Area releases book to share innovation practices
BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanjing Jiangbei New Area, a state-level new area in east China'sJiangsu Province, released a book introducing its innovation practices and cases since its ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk