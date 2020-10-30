Inflation -0 3% in Oct | back positive for mt | +0 2%

(Di venerdì 30 ottobre 2020) The consumer price index fell 0.3% on an annual basis, down from -0.6% in September, while it returnedon a monthly basis showing a 0.2% rise against a 0.7% fall in September. Acquired ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Inflation Oct

ROME, OCT 30 - Italian inflation stayed negative for the sixth straight month in October but it was half the previous month, ISTAT said Friday. The consumer price index fell 0.3% on an annual basis, ...