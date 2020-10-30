Impianti elettrici : ecco tutto quello che c’è da sapereAmazon University Esports: il torneo per atenei italianiGareggia in tutto il mondo con il nuovissimo Gameplay Launch trailer ...MAD RAT DEAD ORA DISPONIBILE PS4 E SWITCH Le vacanze degli italiani all’estero: quali sono le mete economiche ...Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | trailer PCSettimana di Halloween in GTA OnlineGeForce NOW: Game Ready per Watch Dogs: Legion8 benefici del succo di carotaLouis Vuitton e Riot Games insieme per il Mondiale di League of ...

Inflation -0.3% in Oct, back positive for mt, +0.2% (Di venerdì 30 ottobre 2020) The consumer price index fell 0.3% on an annual basis, down from -0.6% in September, while it returned positive on a monthly basis showing a 0.2% rise against a 0.7% fall in September. Acquired ...
ROME, OCT 30 - Italian inflation stayed negative for the sixth straight month in October but it was half the previous month, ISTAT said Friday. The consumer price index fell 0.3% on an annual basis, ...
