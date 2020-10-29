Seraph Aviation Group appoints new Head of Commercial Origination - Aviation Services (Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020) DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Seraph Aviation Group, the specialised Aviation asset manager Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, has announced the appointment of Gerry Power to the position of Head of Commercial Origination - Aviation Services. With over 30 years of Aviation industry experience, Gerry has represented numerous airlines, investors, leasing companies and banks and has concluded over 150 aircraft transactions worldwide. His extensive experience and passion make Gerry an ideal person to join Seraph Aviation Group. Gerry, who ... Leggi su iltempo
