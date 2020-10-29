Seraph Aviation Group appoints new Head of Commercial Origination - Aviation Services

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020) DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/, the specialisedasset managerquartered in Dublin, Ireland, has announced the appointment of Gerry Power to the position ofof. With over 30 years ofindustry experience, Gerry has represented numerous airlines, investors, leasing companies and banks and has concluded over 150 aircraft transactions worldwide. His extensive experience and passion make Gerry an ideal person to join. Gerry, who ...