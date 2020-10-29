Watch Dogs Legion: Recensione PS4 ProAutogrill ricorda ancora una volta: non siamo movida, siamo aperti ...SQUARE ENIX DISTRIBUIRÀ HITMAN 3Pikmin 3 Deluxe: il videogioco che insegna ad amare l'ambienteRTX 3080/90, ti regala Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarEvento globale di lancio Xbox Series X|SImpianti elettrici : ecco tutto quello che c’è da sapereAmazon University Esports: il torneo per atenei italianiGareggia in tutto il mondo con il nuovissimo Gameplay Launch trailer ...MAD RAT DEAD ORA DISPONIBILE PS4 E SWITCH

Seraph Aviation Group appoints new Head of Commercial Origination - Aviation Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraph Aviation Group, the specialised Aviation asset ...

 Seraph Aviation Group, the specialised Aviation asset manager Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, has announced the appointment of Gerry Power to the position of Head of Commercial Origination - Aviation Services.     With over 30 years of Aviation industry experience, Gerry has represented numerous airlines, investors, leasing companies and banks and has concluded over 150 aircraft transactions worldwide. His extensive experience and passion make Gerry an ideal person to join Seraph Aviation Group. Gerry, who ...
