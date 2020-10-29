The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope disponibile a ottobreThe Pathless per PS5 è in arrivo a DicembreMXGP 2020 RINVIATO - NUOVA DATA D’USCITATROPICO 6 IN ARRIVO SU NINTENDO SWITCHPrivacy del cellulare: Panda Security ti proteggereDRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS è disponibileSmart Four – strategico 3D da tavolo – arriva in EuropaL’evento festivo GWENT Saovine è iniziatoModa: quali modelli di reggiseno sono adatti alle varie occasioni?League of Legends: Wild Rift nuovo trailer

MGH Appoints Regional Managing Director for Korea | Vietnam | Cambodia | and Thailand

GURGAON, India and SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH Logistics, a Singapore headquartered ...

MGH Appoints Regional Managing Director for Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand (Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020)

MGH Logistics, a Singapore headquartered diversified conglomerate with interest in Healthcare, Fashion, Automotive Supply Chain Management, Total Cargo Management for LCCs, Ride-Sharing, E-Commerce, and Express Last Mile Deliveries is pleased to announce appointment of its Regional Managing Director (Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand), Eom Cheolwon (Chris). Prior joining MGH, Chris has had a successful career at Ceva Logistics, DB Schenker, and at CJ Korea with responsibilities to develop, and manage supply chain services for large Korean Global Brands such as Samsung, LG, and Hyundai-Kia. "Chris Eom brings to MGH first-hand knowledge, and expertise of ...
MGH Appoints Regional Managing Director for Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand
GURGAON, India and SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH Logistics, a Singapore headquartered diversified conglomerate with interest in Healthcare, Fashion, Automotive Supply Chain Management, ...
