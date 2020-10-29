MGH Appoints Regional Managing Director for Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand (Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020) GURGAON, India and SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
MGH Logistics, a Singapore headquartered diversified conglomerate with interest in Healthcare, Fashion, Automotive Supply Chain Management, Total Cargo Management for LCCs, Ride-Sharing, E-Commerce, and Express Last Mile Deliveries is pleased to announce appointment of its Regional Managing Director (Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand), Eom Cheolwon (Chris). Prior joining MGH, Chris has had a successful career at Ceva Logistics, DB Schenker, and at CJ Korea with responsibilities to develop, and manage supply chain services for large Korean Global Brands such as Samsung, LG, and Hyundai-Kia. "Chris Eom brings to MGH first-hand knowledge, and expertise of ... Leggi su iltempo
MGH Logistics, a Singapore headquartered diversified conglomerate with interest in Healthcare, Fashion, Automotive Supply Chain Management, Total Cargo Management for LCCs, Ride-Sharing, E-Commerce, and Express Last Mile Deliveries is pleased to announce appointment of its Regional Managing Director (Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand), Eom Cheolwon (Chris). Prior joining MGH, Chris has had a successful career at Ceva Logistics, DB Schenker, and at CJ Korea with responsibilities to develop, and manage supply chain services for large Korean Global Brands such as Samsung, LG, and Hyundai-Kia. "Chris Eom brings to MGH first-hand knowledge, and expertise of ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MGH AppointsSpread Btp-Bund stabile a quota 139 punti Yahoo Finanza MGH Appoints Regional Managing Director for Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand
GURGAON, India and SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH Logistics, a Singapore headquartered diversified conglomerate with interest in Healthcare, Fashion, Automotive Supply Chain Management, ...
MGH AppointsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MGH Appoints