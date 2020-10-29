Former IRS Criminal Investigation Chief, Don Fort, Joins Kostelanetz & Fink (Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020) Fort Named Director of Investigations at Tax and White-Collar Boutique NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Kostelanetz &; Fink, LLP, is pleased to announce that John D. (Don) Fort, the Former Chief of the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation (CI) Division, has joined the firm as Director of Investigations. Mr. Fort departed the IRS at the end of September, after three years atop the IRS's Criminal enforcement arm and nearly 30 years at the agency. Mr. Fort will operate his practice out of K&;F's Washington, D.C. office. Mr. Fort's three decades of experience investigating financial crimes and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kostelanetz &; Fink, LLP, is pleased to announce that John D. (Don) Fort, the Former Chief of the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation (CI) Division, has joined the firm as Director of Investigations. Mr. Fort departed the IRS at the end of September, after three years atop the IRS's Criminal enforcement arm and nearly 30 years at the agency. Mr. Fort will operate his practice out of K&;F's Washington, D.C. office. Mr. Fort's three decades of experience investigating financial crimes and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Former IRSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Former IRS