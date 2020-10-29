Louis Vuitton e Riot Games insieme per il Mondiale di League of ...WWE SuperCard Season 7 arriva su iOS, Android e Facebook GamingARRIVA IL SITO TEASER DI FINAL FANTASY XVIWorld Soccer Agency e Mkers insieme negli eSportThe Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope disponibile a ottobreThe Pathless per PS5 è in arrivo a DicembreMXGP 2020 RINVIATO - NUOVA DATA D’USCITATROPICO 6 IN ARRIVO SU NINTENDO SWITCHPrivacy del cellulare: Panda Security ti proteggereDRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS è disponibile

Former IRS Criminal Investigation Chief | Don Fort | Joins Kostelanetz & Fink

Fort Named Director of Investigations at Tax and White-Collar Boutique NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 ...

Former IRS Criminal Investigation Chief, Don Fort, Joins Kostelanetz & Fink (Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020) Fort Named Director of Investigations at Tax and White-Collar Boutique NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Kostelanetz &; Fink, LLP, is pleased to announce that John D. (Don) Fort, the Former Chief of the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation (CI) Division, has joined the firm as Director of Investigations. Mr. Fort departed the IRS at the end of September, after three years atop the IRS's Criminal enforcement arm and nearly 30 years at the agency. Mr. Fort will operate his practice out of K&;F's Washington, D.C. office. Mr. Fort's three decades of experience investigating financial crimes and ...
