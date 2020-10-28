Cyberpunk 2077 rinviato ancoraLa pantera leggendaria terrorizza i cittadini di BraithwaiteGhostrunner disponibile su Console e PCACE COMBAT 7 per il 25° anniversario arriva un nuovo DLCL’inchiesta di report conferma, la Lega ha bloccato i test ...CLEMENTONI PRESENTA IL NUOVO SITOSurface Pro X : in Italia le nuove configurazioniTwitch: i canali da seguire per HalloweenThe Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV disponibile per Ps4Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Trailer di lancio

ISET® test results show substantial improvement in early detection of prostate cancer by identifying PSA-positive Circulating Tumor Cells

PARIS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RareCells, Inc. (USA), a leading Liquid Biopsy company, is pleased ...

zazoom
Commenta
ISET® test results show substantial improvement in early detection of prostate cancer by identifying PSA-positive Circulating Tumor Cells (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) PARIS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

RareCells, Inc. (USA), a leading Liquid Biopsy company, is pleased to announce that National Institute of Integrative Medicine's (Melbourne, Australia) researchers obtained striking results in a group of Australian men using the ISET® test for early prostate cancer diagnosis through the detection of prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) positive Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC). The peer-reviewed article published in the journal Frontiers in Oncology (article), shows that the prostate cancer test based on CTC harvested with the ISET® technology and identified by the ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ISET® test
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ISET® test ISET® test results show substantial