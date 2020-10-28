Interpublic Group Launches IPG DXTRA (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020)
Evolved CMG Offering Puts Collaboration at the Core of a Global Collective of Specialized Marketing Services Firms Designed to Deliver Effective, Integrated Solutions
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that it has evolved its Constituency Management Group (CMG), the holding company's global collective of 28 marketing services and agency brands anchored by Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, FutureBrand and Jack Morton, into an entity called IPG DXTRA. IPG DXTRA infuses the highly specialized Group of companies with a powerful collaboration engine designed to enhance the impact and simplify the execution and management of integrated solutions. It was born of increasing demand from clients to reimagine the traditional model ... Leggi su iltempo
Evolved CMG Offering Puts Collaboration at the Core of a Global Collective of Specialized Marketing Services Firms Designed to Deliver Effective, Integrated Solutions
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that it has evolved its Constituency Management Group (CMG), the holding company's global collective of 28 marketing services and agency brands anchored by Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, FutureBrand and Jack Morton, into an entity called IPG DXTRA. IPG DXTRA infuses the highly specialized Group of companies with a powerful collaboration engine designed to enhance the impact and simplify the execution and management of integrated solutions. It was born of increasing demand from clients to reimagine the traditional model ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Interpublic GroupNew York: in forte denaro Interpublic Group Cos Teleborsa New York: in acquisto Interpublic Group Cos
Brillante rialzo per Interpublic Group Cos, che lievita in modo prepotente, con un guadagno del 3,28%. Comparando l'andamento del titolo con l'S&P-500, su base settimanale, si nota che ...
New York: in forte denaro Interpublic Group Cos
Le foto presenti su www.teleborsa.it sono di pubblico dominio o soggette a licenza di pubblicazione in concessione a Teleborsa S.r.l. Chiunque ritenesse che la pubblicazione di un ...
Interpublic GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Interpublic Group